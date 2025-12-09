Doctor explains how masks can help reduce cold and flu spread this winter
- Doctor Zoe Williams discussed the benefits of mask-wearing as the health sector anticipates a "tidal wave" of winter illnesses.
- She clarified that masks do not offer 100 per cent protection against the transmission of viruses.
- However, wearing a mask when unwell can help prevent the spread of illness to other people.
- Masks provide some level of protection for individuals who are vulnerable.
- Wearing a mask also signals to others that one is actively trying to protect themselves.