Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Will cranking the thermostat in freezing weather help your home warm faster?

Airport staff make most of snowy weather as big freeze wreaks travel chaos
  • A rare cold snap, bringing snow and ice, is forecast to continue across much of the UK into the weekend, prompting weather and health alerts.
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow, while the UK Health Security Agency has an amber cold health alert for England until Friday morning.
  • Officials warn of significant impacts on health and social care, with a potential rise in deaths, particularly among vulnerable groups such as those over 65.
  • Experts advise against turning up thermostats to warm homes faster, as this only increases energy bills without speeding up heating.
  • To save money and heat efficiently, people should use radiator valves to target warmth, ensure radiators are unblocked, check for draughts, and check on vulnerable individuals
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in