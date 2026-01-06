Will cranking the thermostat in freezing weather help your home warm faster?
- A rare cold snap, bringing snow and ice, is forecast to continue across much of the UK into the weekend, prompting weather and health alerts.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow, while the UK Health Security Agency has an amber cold health alert for England until Friday morning.
- Officials warn of significant impacts on health and social care, with a potential rise in deaths, particularly among vulnerable groups such as those over 65.
- Experts advise against turning up thermostats to warm homes faster, as this only increases energy bills without speeding up heating.
- To save money and heat efficiently, people should use radiator valves to target warmth, ensure radiators are unblocked, check for draughts, and check on vulnerable individuals