Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures hit parts of Europe
- Severe winter weather, including heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, has caused widespread disruption across parts of Europe.
- At least five fatalities have been reported in France due to weather-related accidents, with Paris experiencing significant snowfall, traffic chaos, and school closures.
- Air travel was severely impacted, with six French airports closing and hundreds of flights cancelled at major hubs like Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
- Britain faced a cold snap with temperatures dropping to minus 12.5 degrees, leading to widespread disruption of rail, road, and air travel, and the closure of numerous schools.
- Balkan countries experienced heavy snow and rain, causing a fatality in Sarajevo, traffic issues, and disruptions to power and water supplies, while Croatia and Montenegro were battered by stormy seas.