White House guest collapses during Trump news conference
- A pharmaceutical executive collapsed in the Oval Office during a news conference with President Donald Trump Thursday.
- Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed over to help the man, who was later confirmed to be well by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
- Trump was hosting a news conference to announce a new agreement with drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to broaden access to GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy.
- The oral version of the medications is expected to be offered for as low as $149 per month, once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- The injectable GLP-1 medications will drop to $245 per month for patients on Medicare or Medicaid who utilize them to treat medical conditions such as diabetes that have already been approved by the FDA.