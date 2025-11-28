Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Large amount of Americans don’t believe a college degree is worth the debt

Florida college throws away hundreds of books
  • A recent NBC News poll reveals that nearly two-thirds of Americans, 63 percent, believe a four-year college degree is not worth the cost.
  • This sentiment is largely due to concerns that graduates often lack specific job skills and accumulate substantial debt.
  • The findings mark a dramatic shift from similar polls in 2017 and 2013, which showed public opinion on the value of a degree was much more evenly divided.
  • The survey highlights a significant partisan divide, with only 22 percent of Republican voters deeming college worthwhile compared to 47 percent of Democrats.
  • Despite official data indicating higher earnings and lower unemployment for degree holders, rising tuition fees and overall costs, potentially exceeding $500,000, are fuelling doubts about higher education's long-term value.
