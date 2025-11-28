Large amount of Americans don’t believe a college degree is worth the debt
A recent NBC Newspoll reveals that nearly two-thirds of Americans, 63 percent, believe a four-year college degree is not worth the cost.
This sentiment is largely due to concerns that graduates often lack specific job skills and accumulate substantial debt.
The findings mark a dramatic shift from similar polls in 2017 and 2013, which showed public opinion on the value of a degree was much more evenly divided.
The survey highlights a significant partisan divide, with only 22 percent of Republican voters deeming college worthwhile compared to 47 percent of Democrats.
Despite official data indicating higher earnings and lower unemployment for degree holders, rising tuition fees and overall costs, potentially exceeding $500,000, are fuelling doubts about higher education's long-term value.
