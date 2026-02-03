Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen arrested for allegedly hiring hitmen to take out teammate

The 19-year-old tried to get a mutual acquaintance to ‘put a hat’ on his former friend after their relationship soured, an arrest affidavit reveals, and then turned to a trio of alleged assassins from Colorado Springs
The 19-year-old tried to get a mutual acquaintance to ‘put a hat’ on his former friend after their relationship soured, an arrest affidavit reveals, and then turned to a trio of alleged assassins from Colorado Springs ( Fort Lewis College/CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • A 19-year-old college student, Jackson T. Keller, has been arrested in Colorado over an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting his football teammate.
  • Keller, a student at Fort Lewis College, reportedly sought to have his former friend killed after their relationship deteriorated following a series of incidents in their shared dorm.
  • He first approached a mutual acquaintance, who refused, before allegedly contacting three men from Colorado Springs via FaceTime, offering them $500 via CashApp to carry out the hit.
  • The plot was uncovered when the acquaintance, Kobe McGill, witnessed Keller's interaction with the alleged assassins and reported it to the intended victim, who then alerted college officials and police.
  • Keller was arrested on suspicion of criminal solicitation for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, and has since been released on a $50,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 23.
