US state endures blizzard and wildfire warnings
- Colorado has recorded its highest number of 60-degree days in a single winter season, leading to diverse weather challenges across the state, according to NBC9 local news.
- Forecasts for Tuesday predict blizzard warnings for mountain regions and extreme fire risk across the Eastern Plains.
- The unusual warmth has negatively impacted winter tourism in mountain towns, with some residents calling it the worst ski season in memory.
- On the Eastern Plains, fire officials are preparing for dangerous conditions, citing record-low humidity and exceptionally dry fuels, creating a 'perfect recipe for major, major fire behaviour'.
- The Denver metro area and Front Range are expected to experience 30-50 mph wind gusts, elevating the risk of grass fires.
