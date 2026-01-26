Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Columbia University appoints new president after campus protest turmoil

  • Columbia University has appointed Jennifer Mnookin, currently chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as its next president.
  • Mnookin will assume her new post on 1 July, becoming the university's fifth leader in the past four years, following a period of significant campus turmoil.
  • The university experienced unrest due to campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war and a campaign by the Trump administration to influence student activism.
  • This campaign included the cancellation of $400 million in research grants and pressure to adopt a contentious, federally endorsed definition of antisemitism.
  • Columbia ultimately reached a settlement, paying over $220 million to restore research funds and agreeing to overhaul its student disciplinary process.
