New images capture mysterious interstellar comet visiting our solar system

NASA scientists revel new photos of 3I/ATLAS — see the sharpest images of the Manhattan-sized comet
  • Nasa has released new close-up images of Comet 3I/Atlas, an interstellar comet currently visiting our solar system.
  • This comet is only the third known object to have entered our solar system from orbit around another star.
  • Its intriguing nature has prompted speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft, though scientists confirm its characteristics are consistent with a natural phenomenon.
  • Several Nasa and European Space Agency spacecraft, including those near Mars and the Juice spacecraft, have observed the comet.
  • Comet 3I/Atlas will make its closest approach to Earth in mid-December at 167 million miles before returning to interstellar space permanently.
