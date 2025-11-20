New images capture mysterious interstellar comet visiting our solar system
- Nasa has released new close-up images of Comet 3I/Atlas, an interstellar comet currently visiting our solar system.
- This comet is only the third known object to have entered our solar system from orbit around another star.
- Its intriguing nature has prompted speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft, though scientists confirm its characteristics are consistent with a natural phenomenon.
- Several Nasa and European Space Agency spacecraft, including those near Mars and the Juice spacecraft, have observed the comet.
- Comet 3I/Atlas will make its closest approach to Earth in mid-December at 167 million miles before returning to interstellar space permanently.