Four people shot during annual North Carolina Christmas tree light ceremony
- Four people were shot during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday night.
- Three of the victims are in critical condition, whilst one is stable, according to the latest police update.
- Police identified 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic and a juvenile as the suspected shooters; both were injured and are in critical condition, facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
- A 17-year-old has also been charged with accessory after the fact and inciting a riot in connection with the incident.
- Despite the shooting, the city's annual Christmas parade will proceed as planned with additional security measures in place.