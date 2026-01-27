Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Labour MP Conor McGinn charged with sexual assault

Conor McGinn will appear in court next month
Conor McGinn will appear in court next month (Liam McBurney/PA)
  • Conor McGinn, a former Labour MP, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.
  • The charge relates to an alleged incident in July 2022.
  • McGinn, who represented St Helens North from 2015 to 2024, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
  • He was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 after a complaint was made against him, though he denied any wrongdoing at the time.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service has stated that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to bring this charge to court.
