Badenoch insists Tories ‘thrilled’ with policies as 20 more councillors defect to Reform
- Kemi Badenoch claimed the Conservative conference was "teeming" with activists and a "very good" event, despite visible empty seats and a lack of high-profile attendees.
- She insisted party members were "thrilled" with policies presented, including plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and implement significant public spending cuts.
- Reform UK announced the defection of at least 20 Conservative councillors, timing the news to overshadow Ms Badenoch's media interviews during the conference.
- The Conservative conference in Manchester resembled a ghost town compared to previous years, with fewer attendees, empty main halls, and a reduced number of exhibition stands.
- Ms Badenoch dismissed the councillor defections and ruled out any electoral pact with Reform UK, while acknowledging the complexities involved in withdrawing from the ECHR.