No strong evidence that high fibre diet improves constipation
- New guidelines from the British Dietetic Association provide updated recommendations for managing chronic constipation.
- Kiwifruit is identified as a safe and effective treatment, with advice to consume two to three kiwifruit daily for at least four weeks.
- Other beneficial dietary interventions include drinking 0.5–1.5 litres of mineral water daily, taking 0.5–1.5g of magnesium oxide supplements, and eating six to eight slices of rye bread daily.
- A key finding is the lack of strong evidence supporting generic high-fibre diets (25g/day) for relieving chronic constipation.
- Instead of a general high-fibre diet, the guidelines recommend taking at least 10g a day of a fibre supplement, such as psyllium, for effective relief.