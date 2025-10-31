Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Households urged to claim forgotten energy credit funds

Ofgem urges households to lock in fixed energy deals as bill increases loom
  • Ofgem and Energy UK are urging consumers to reclaim £250 million in forgotten energy credit held in closed accounts across the UK.
  • This unclaimed credit primarily belongs to individuals who have moved house within the last five years and whose contact details were not updated.
  • While most closed account balances are automatically refunded, approximately 1.9 million accounts still contain outstanding credit.
  • Consumers are advised to contact their old energy suppliers, check final bills or log into previous accounts if they suspect they are owed money.
  • Energy suppliers are mandated by Ofgem to issue a final bill within six weeks of an account closing and process refunds within 10 working days, but missing customer details can cause delays.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in