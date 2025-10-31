Households urged to claim forgotten energy credit funds
- Ofgem and Energy UK are urging consumers to reclaim £250 million in forgotten energy credit held in closed accounts across the UK.
- This unclaimed credit primarily belongs to individuals who have moved house within the last five years and whose contact details were not updated.
- While most closed account balances are automatically refunded, approximately 1.9 million accounts still contain outstanding credit.
- Consumers are advised to contact their old energy suppliers, check final bills or log into previous accounts if they suspect they are owed money.
- Energy suppliers are mandated by Ofgem to issue a final bill within six weeks of an account closing and process refunds within 10 working days, but missing customer details can cause delays.