Ship captain ‘did absolutely nothing’ to prevent deadly crash, court told

The captain of a Russian ship that collided with a US oil tanker was charged with manslaughter
The captain of a Russian ship that collided with a US oil tanker was charged with manslaughter (Danny Lawson/PA)
  • Russian ship captain Vladimir Motin, 59, is on trial at the Old Bailey, charged with the manslaughter of a crew member following a deadly collision in the North Sea.
  • Motin's container ship, Solong, collided with the US oil tanker Stena Immaculate on March 10 last year, while he was on sole watch duty.
  • Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, died in the collision off the East Yorkshire coast, and his body has not been recovered.
  • Prosecutor Tom Little KC stated that Motin was 'grossly negligent' and 'did absolutely nothing' to prevent the crash, despite the Solong being on a direct collision course for over 30 minutes.
  • The US-registered tanker was carrying aviation fuel, which leaked and caused fires on both vessels after the impact.
