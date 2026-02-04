Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watchdog slams Co-op for misleading Aldi price-match ad

Co-op boss admits 6.5m members had data stolen in cyber attack
  • The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has deemed a Co-op advertisement, which promoted its price-match scheme with Aldi, as misleading.
  • The ruling came after Aldi lodged a complaint, identifying 45 items in Co-op's August advertisement that it believed were inappropriately compared.
  • The ASA found that while some products were exact matches, Co-op often compared items to similar alternatives when identical products were not available at Aldi, or even used less similar alternatives despite closer matches existing.
  • Specific examples of misleading comparisons included Co-op’s Linguini Pasta being matched with Aldi’s Cucina Spaghetti, and Co-op’s Wholemeal Farmhouse Loaf with an Aldi White Farmhouse Loaf.
  • The ASA concluded that the advertisement failed to clearly explain the basis of its product comparisons, leading to the misleading ruling.
