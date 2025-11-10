Major supermarket chain Co-op to open 50 shops in next six weeks
- Co-op plans to open or reopen 50 stores by Christmas, contributing to over 200 new or refurbished sites this financial year.
- The retailer is investing more than £200 million into its retail estate, including 14 new stores and extensive refurbishments.
- New locations will include micro-format 'on the go' stores and a franchise at Lancaster University, alongside its first permanent store at Brent Cross Town.
- This expansion follows a significant cyber attack in April, which is projected to reduce annual earnings by £120 million and impacted sales by £206 million.
- Co-op is calling on the government to reform business rates ahead of the autumn Budget, emphasising its importance for high street investment and growth.