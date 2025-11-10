Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major supermarket chain Co-op to open 50 shops in next six weeks

The Co-op has said it is pushing forward with a raft of new stores and refurbishments as it bounces back from a damaging cyber-attack
The Co-op has said it is pushing forward with a raft of new stores and refurbishments as it bounces back from a damaging cyber-attack (Alamy/PA)
  • Co-op plans to open or reopen 50 stores by Christmas, contributing to over 200 new or refurbished sites this financial year.
  • The retailer is investing more than £200 million into its retail estate, including 14 new stores and extensive refurbishments.
  • New locations will include micro-format 'on the go' stores and a franchise at Lancaster University, alongside its first permanent store at Brent Cross Town.
  • This expansion follows a significant cyber attack in April, which is projected to reduce annual earnings by £120 million and impacted sales by £206 million.
  • Co-op is calling on the government to reform business rates ahead of the autumn Budget, emphasising its importance for high street investment and growth.
In full

