Chaos at Cop30 in Brazil as serious fire rips through buildings
- A significant fire broke out at the COP30 venue in Belem, Brazil, on Thursday, disrupting critical UN climate talks.
- Thirteen individuals received treatment for smoke inhalation, and several buildings were evacuated as the blaze spread through conference pavilions.
- The fire, which was quickly brought under control, is believed to have been caused by electrical equipment, with investigations ongoing.
- Despite the incident, Brazilian authorities declared the site safe, and operations at the conference venue resumed later that evening, though the affected area remains isolated.
- The disruption occurred as negotiators faced a tight deadline to secure a global climate deal, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres having previously urged countries to compromise.