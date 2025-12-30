Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cruise ship runs aground off Papua New Guinea

(Getty/iStock)
  • The Coral Adventurer cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday with 124 people, including 80 passengers and 44 crew, aboard.
  • Attempts to refloat the vessel using its own engines and a tug boat were unsuccessful, though police reported no major damage to the hull.
  • The 80 passengers, who had departed from Cairns, Australia, will be flown back home from the city of Lae.
  • The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched a safety investigation into the grounding incident.
  • This incident occurred weeks after an 80-year-old passenger, Suzanne Rees, died after being left behind on Lizard Island by the same ship, an event which is also under investigation.
