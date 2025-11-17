Murder arrest after ‘much loved’ woman, 21, found dead
- Corinna Baker, a 21-year-old woman, was discovered dead at Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan, Wales, on Saturday.
- Dyfed-Powys Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of her body.
- A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.
- Ms Baker's family paid tribute to her, describing her as 'beloved' and 'much loved', and requested privacy during their time of grief.
- Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the ongoing police investigation.