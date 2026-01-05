Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Corporation for Public Broadcasting is shutting down after funding cuts

Democrats mock DOGE hearing over Republican threats to PBS and NPR
  • The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is set to close this month after 58 years, following the US government's decision to remove its funding.
  • CPB's board of directors voted to dissolve the organisation to protect the integrity of public media and avoid "future political manipulation or misuse."
  • As a primary funder for PBS, NPR, and over 1,500 local stations since 1967, its closure has forced PBS and NPR to seek alternative funding, with some stations already shutting down.
  • This dissolution occurs amidst a broader context of eroding trust in mainstream media and a concerted campaign by President Trump and his allies against public broadcasting.
  • CPB is dismissing its court cases, distributing remaining funds, and preserving its archives at the University of Maryland.
