Corporation for Public Broadcasting is shutting down after funding cuts
- The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is set to close this month after 58 years, following the US government's decision to remove its funding.
- CPB's board of directors voted to dissolve the organisation to protect the integrity of public media and avoid "future political manipulation or misuse."
- As a primary funder for PBS, NPR, and over 1,500 local stations since 1967, its closure has forced PBS and NPR to seek alternative funding, with some stations already shutting down.
- This dissolution occurs amidst a broader context of eroding trust in mainstream media and a concerted campaign by President Trump and his allies against public broadcasting.
- CPB is dismissing its court cases, distributing remaining funds, and preserving its archives at the University of Maryland.