UK councils demand more funding over vital scheme
- Only two per cent of English councils believe the government's new Crisis and Resilience Fund (CRF) will be sufficient to meet the rapidly growing needs of struggling households, a new survey reveals.
- The CRF, which replaces the Household Support Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments, allocates £842 million for next year, representing a nominal increase of £7 million but a real-terms cut of £34.2 million.
- The Local Government Association (LGA) survey found 98% of local authorities are not confident the funding will meet local need, with two-thirds reporting increased household financial hardship.
- Councils face significant challenges in implementing the new fund by April, with only 15 per cent confident in its readiness, and concerns raised about streamlining different schemes.
- The government maintains its commitment to preventing household crises, stating the CRF provides record funding and strategic planning certainty for local authorities.