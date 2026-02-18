Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Theme park inspired by Britain’s history to open

An artist impression of what the park, Kynren – The Storied Lands, will look like
An artist impression of what the park, Kynren – The Storied Lands, will look like (Kynren – The Storied Lands)
  • Kynren – The Storied Lands, a new "live storytelling" park, is set to open in County Durham in summer 2026, expanding on the existing Kynren evening performances.
  • Developed by the charity 11Arches, the daytime park will offer an immersive historical experience with multiple live shows inspired by Britain's history, rather than traditional rides.
  • Key attractions will include the Lost Feather arena, a 3,600-seat structure designed for 300 free-flying birds, and various performances such as a medieval horse show and a Viking spectacle.
  • A lakeside venue is also being built to host a performance based on the northeast legend of the Lambton Worm, featuring water stunts and special effects.
  • The development aims to boost tourism, create local jobs, and bring Britain's history, heritage, and myths to life on an unprecedented scale in the UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in