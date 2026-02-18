Theme park inspired by Britain’s history to open
- Kynren – The Storied Lands, a new "live storytelling" park, is set to open in County Durham in summer 2026, expanding on the existing Kynren evening performances.
- Developed by the charity 11Arches, the daytime park will offer an immersive historical experience with multiple live shows inspired by Britain's history, rather than traditional rides.
- Key attractions will include the Lost Feather arena, a 3,600-seat structure designed for 300 free-flying birds, and various performances such as a medieval horse show and a Viking spectacle.
- A lakeside venue is also being built to host a performance based on the northeast legend of the Lambton Worm, featuring water stunts and special effects.
- The development aims to boost tourism, create local jobs, and bring Britain's history, heritage, and myths to life on an unprecedented scale in the UK.
