Covid exam results fiasco left Boris Johnson in ‘homicidal mood’, inquiry hears

Closing schools was a 'nightmare idea', Boris Johnson tells Covid inquiry
  • Former prime minister Boris Johnson admitted the exam grading system implemented during the pandemic, which used predicted grades, "plainly let down a lot of kids" and was one of his biggest regrets.
  • The Covid inquiry heard that the fiasco left him in a "homicidal mood" and he considered sacking his education secretary and reforming the Department for Education.
  • Mr Johnson described closing schools as a "nightmare idea" he personally dreaded, fearing the significant negative impact on vulnerable children and their education.
  • He denied that his government failed to prepare for school closures, stating that discussions and contingency planning had been ongoing since the pandemic's outset.
  • This contradicted former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson's earlier testimony, who claimed no assessment on school closures was requested by No 10 in early 2020.
