Kids born to mothers who had Covid face higher risk of developmental disorders and delays, study finds
- A new study indicates that children whose mothers contracted Covid-19 during pregnancy may have an increased risk of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism and speech delays.
- Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital-Brigham found that Covid infection during pregnancy was linked to 29 percent higher odds of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis by the age of three.
- The observational study, involving over 18,000 mothers and their children, showed that 16 percent of children whose mothers had Covid received such a diagnosis, compared to 9.7 percent of those whose mothers were not infected.
- The elevated risk was particularly noted in male babies and when the infection occurred during the third trimester, although the study does not definitively prove that the virus causes these conditions.
- Experts underscore the importance of preventing Covid-19 infection in pregnancy, highlighting that while the overall risk of adverse outcomes remains low, similar links have been observed with other maternal viral infections.