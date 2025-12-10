Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How opening schools during Covid pandemic improved child mental health

Reopening schools during the Covid pandemic helped children’s mental health
Reopening schools during the Covid pandemic helped children’s mental health (Getty Images)
  • A Harvard study found that reopening schools during the Covid pandemic significantly improved children's mental health.
  • Researchers analysed health data from over 185,000 California schoolchildren, comparing mental health before and after school reopenings.
  • Nine months after schools reopened, the likelihood of a child being diagnosed with a mental health condition, such as anxiety or depression, plummeted by 43 per cent.
  • The study also noted a decrease in mental health-related healthcare spending and found that the benefits were particularly evident among girls.
  • While underscoring the crucial role of in-person schooling, the researchers acknowledged limitations, including the study's focus on higher-income, privately insured children.
