Young people safer from heart issues with Covid jab than infection
- A major study has found that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine poses considerably fewer risks to children and young people than contracting the virus itself.
- Researchers compared health records of 13.9 million under-18s, examining rare complications such as myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, and inflammatory conditions.
- The study revealed that risks associated with Covid-19 infection, including heart and inflammatory problems, lasted much longer – up to 12 months – compared to post-vaccination risks, which were typically within four weeks.
- Specifically, the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis was substantially lower after vaccination than following a Covid-19 infection.
- Experts concluded that the findings support the public health strategy of Covid-19 vaccination for children and young people, mitigating the more frequent and persistent risks linked to infection.