Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch cow jump over motorway barrier as driver has split-second escape

Dashcam captures terrifying cow near miss on busy motorway
  • A motorist in Ireland narrowly avoided a collision after a cow leapt over the central barrier onto the M6 motorway.
  • The incident occurred near Rochfortbridge on Thursday, 22 January, and was captured in dramatic dashcam footage.
  • The cow's appearance followed a multi-vehicle crash on the opposite carriageway, which had led to traffic being halted.
  • Emergency services were on scene, attempting to corral at least two cows that had escaped onto the motorway.
  • The motorist, Ciarán Flynn, shared the footage online, commenting that he "nearly had a near miss!".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in