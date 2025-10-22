Cracker Barrel CEO reveals real reason behind logo redesign
- Cracker Barrel attempted to redesign its signature logo, replacing the image of a seated man in overalls with just the words "Cracker Barrel".
- CEO Julie Felss Masino stated the change was intended to make the logo more legible on highway billboards for customers.
- The redesign sparked significant backlash from the MAGA base who rallied against the company, calling it "woke" and "boring".
- Following widespread criticism and a reported $94 million loss in a single day, Cracker Barrel reversed its decision and reinstated the original logo.
- Despite reverting to the old logo, the company's shares have fallen by approximately 30 per cent this year.