Cracker Barrel faces new hurdle after disastrous rebrand
- Earlier this year, Cracker Barrel experienced significant backlash and a $94 million loss following a disastrous rebrand effort.
- Customers have again expressed dissatisfaction with its latest changes to the menu and cooking methods, such as batch-made cookies and oven-prepared sides.
- The proposed rebrand, which included a simpler logo and minimalist decor, was criticised as “woke” by influencers and public figures, including Donald Trump.
- Cracker Barrel says it is ramping up its efforts to deliver high-quality food and that iconic meals, including Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast, have been added back to its menus
- Cracker Barrel has since reversed its rebrand plans, reinstating classic menu items, traditional cooking methods, and its iconic country-themed decor.