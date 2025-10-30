Cracker Barrel shuts down jokes about building restaurant in White House
- Cracker Barrel humorously addressed a viral social media joke suggesting the company would build a store at the White House.
- The joke originated from an AI-generated image showing a Cracker Barrel on the site of East Wing renovations, which Donald Trump had designated for a ballroom.
- A company spokesperson responded on X, stating, “You probably don't want us anywhere near a remodel,” a cheeky reference to its recent failed rebrand.
- The earlier rebrand, which involved a new logo and minimalist restaurant interiors, faced widespread criticism and reportedly cost the company $94 million in one day.
- Following significant public backlash, including comments from prominent Republicans, Cracker Barrel ultimately reverted to its iconic branding and ended its association with the consulting firm behind the changes.