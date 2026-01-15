Minister ‘horrified’ if West Midlands police chief doesn’t quit his job today
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting says he will be “horrified” if West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford remains in post, stating his failure to resign is 'a stain on his character' following a controversial fan ban.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also declared she no longer has confidence in Mr Guildford's ability to lead the force.
- Mr Guildford apologised for misleading MPs, explaining that incorrect information provided to Parliament was due to an 'AI hallucination' during a Google search.
- A preliminary review by the policing watchdog found 'confirmation bias' influenced West Midlands Police's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from an Aston Villa match.
- West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster declined to sack Mr Guildford, stating he awaits the outcome of a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.