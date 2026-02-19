Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British motorcyclists accused of spying in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail

Family of Britons detained in Iran determined to secure their safe return
  • British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, have been sentenced to 10 years in an Iranian prison on espionage charges, which they vehemently deny.
  • The couple was arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran on an around-the-world motorcycle journey and are currently held in Tehran’s Evin prison.
  • Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the sentence as 'completely appalling and totally unjustifiable,' pledging to work relentlessly for their safe return to the UK.
  • Their son, Joe Bennett, revealed the sentence was delivered after a three-hour trial where his parents were denied the opportunity to present a defence.
  • Craig Foreman previously appealed for 'help' from the UK government, describing the harsh conditions of his detention, including 57 days in solitary confinement.
