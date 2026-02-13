Furious families of Swiss fire victims confront bar’s owners outside court
- The owners of the Swiss bar Le Constellation, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, were confronted by angry relatives of the 41 victims who died in a New Year's Day fire as they arrived at court for questioning.
- Families accused the Morettis of responsibility for the deaths, with one lawyer describing the confrontation as an 'attack' due to the lack of police presence.
- Jessica Moretti admitted in court that evacuation drills were 'never conducted' and expressed remorse, while Jacques Moretti promised to take responsibility for justice.
- Early investigations suggest sparklers ignited soundproof foam on the ceiling, and authorities have accused the owners of manslaughter, bodily harm, and arson by negligence.
- Concerns have been raised about the Swiss authorities' handling of the case, including missed inspections, delayed seizure of evidence, and the decision not to conduct autopsies on all victims.
