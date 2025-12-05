Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crayola, KTEBO and Cubimana toys recalled as Christmas present safety warning issued

Related: How to save this Christmas
  • Several children's toys and tumblers have been recalled due to serious safety concerns including choking, battery ingestion and magnet ingestion.
  • Dr. Megan Martin, a paediatric emergency medicine physician, warned about the dangers of button batteries and small magnets, especially in counterfeit toys with unsecured compartments.
  • Specific recalls include KTEBO writing tablets and Cubimana treehouse toys for battery ingestion risks, and CreateOn Crayola pip-Cubes for magnet ingestion hazards.
  • The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that ingested batteries can cause internal chemical burns, while swallowed magnets can lead to severe internal injuries, including perforations and even death.
  • Additionally, HydroJug children's tumblers were recalled due to a choking hazard from loose handle rivets, though no injuries have been reported for any of these recent recalls.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in