Burglar caught by his own video evidence after filming raid preparation

Burglar caught by his own evidence after filming raid preparation
  • Hamza Ghafoor, 22, was sentenced to six years in prison after filming himself committing burglaries, with the footage used as key evidence.
  • Ghafoor was part of a gang that travelled from Bradford to Lancashire to carry out nine burglaries targeting high-value vehicles.
  • Among the stolen vehicles were a £35,000 Volkswagen Tiguan in September 2023 and a £79,000 BMW X3 in October of the same year.
  • Police discovered incriminating videos on his phone, including one showing him inside a stolen BMW.
  • Lancashire Police commented on Ghafoor's actions, stating he was "not the brightest burglar of the bunch".
