Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

First asylum seekers moved into old army camp instead of migrant hotels

Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex
Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex (PA)
  • Twenty-seven asylum seekers have been moved into Crowborough military barracks in East Sussex, marking the first arrivals at the site.
  • The move, which occurred early on Thursday morning, is part of the Home Office's strategy to close costly migrant hotels.
  • The Home Office plans to house over 500 asylum seekers at the barracks for three months while their claims are processed, with local councillors assured the site will be used for only a year.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated this is 'just the start' of efforts to close all asylum hotels and restore 'order and control' to borders.
  • Wealden District Council expressed strong opposition, with lead councillor James Partridge indicating they are exploring legal challenges against the Home Office's decision.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in