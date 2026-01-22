First asylum seekers moved into old army camp instead of migrant hotels
- Twenty-seven asylum seekers have been moved into Crowborough military barracks in East Sussex, marking the first arrivals at the site.
- The move, which occurred early on Thursday morning, is part of the Home Office's strategy to close costly migrant hotels.
- The Home Office plans to house over 500 asylum seekers at the barracks for three months while their claims are processed, with local councillors assured the site will be used for only a year.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated this is 'just the start' of efforts to close all asylum hotels and restore 'order and control' to borders.
- Wealden District Council expressed strong opposition, with lead councillor James Partridge indicating they are exploring legal challenges against the Home Office's decision.