Favourite cruise destination revealed at industry awards
- The annual Wave Awards, described as the Oscars for the cruise sector, celebrated the industry's best brands, ships, and travel agents at The Dorchester in London on Wednesday.
- Riviera Travel was the night's biggest winner, securing the coveted Grand Prix accolade after picking up trophies for Best Initiative for Attracting New To Cruise, Best for Solo Travellers and Best Trade Sales Team.
- Other notable winners included Qatar for Favourite Cruise Destination, Hays Travel for Favourite Cruise Travel Agent, and Jenni Fielding (Cruise Mummy), who won Favourite Cruise Travel Influencer for the fourth consecutive year.
- The Independent sponsored six awards, with Cunard winning Favourite Luxury Cruise Line and Viking taking home Favourite River Cruise Line, among others.
- Will Payne, editor of Cruise Trade News, praised the event for showcasing the industry's best, noting the thousands of public votes and expert judging panel made winning a "genuine achievement".