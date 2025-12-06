Murdered teen’s stepbrother sent to live with relatives amid investigation
- Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old from Florida, was found strangled to death on a Carnival cruise ship last month, with her 16-year-old stepbrother named as a suspect.
- Kepner was discovered asphyxiated and covered in life jackets under a bed in the cabin she shared with the suspect and her 14-year-old biological brother.
- The suspect's father, Thomas Hudson, stated in court that he did not approve of his son going on the cruise and has initiated a custody battle over his younger children, citing safety concerns.
- The 16-year-old suspect is currently living with a relative, and authorities are awaiting toxicology results and psychological evaluations before considering charges.
- No one has been charged yet, and the case involves international waters, raising questions about whether federal or state charges will be pursued.