Cruise ships return to ‘extremely popular’ route for first time in two years
- Two cruise ships from the Greek line Celestyal are scheduled to carry paying passengers through the Suez Canal in November, marking the first such voyages in over two years.
- These 'positioning' cruises will depart from Athens, transitioning the ships from their Mediterranean summer programme to a winter season in the Gulf.
- The initial seven-night itinerary includes stops in Marmaris, Port Said, a Suez Canal transit, and visits to Sharm el-Sheikh and Safaga, concluding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
- Celestyal's chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett, confirmed that the company has worked closely with government authorities and considers the region safe for cruising.
- The sailings have proven 'extremely popular', with cabins for the seven-night segment almost fully booked, though Aqaba, Jordan, is omitted from this year's itinerary.