Cubans forced to wait several months to refuel vehicles amid major shortage
- Cuba is facing severe fuel shortages, intensified by a US oil embargo, causing drivers to endure waits of several months to refuel their vehicles.
- The government mandated the 'Ticket' app for booking refuelling appointments, but drivers in Havana report receiving slots weeks or months in the future, with some facing queues of thousands.
- Fuel is now sold in US dollars at significantly higher prices, with a litre costing $1.30 at petrol stations and up to $6 on the black market, while average government worker wages are under $20 a month.
- Drivers are limited to purchasing only 20 litres of fuel per appointment, which is often insufficient, and the app restricts bookings to one petrol station at a time.
- The crisis has led to broader disruptions, including reduced bank operating hours, flight cancellations, and the postponement of major events, with UN human rights experts condemning the US oil siege as incompatible with international law.
