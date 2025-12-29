Man shot dead during custody exchange after opening fire on police
- A man was shot and killed after opening fire on two police officers during a child custody exchange in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
- Police were called to an Edible Arrangements store on Friday morning, where Tjamel Ali Hamlin II, 35, began shooting at officers.
- Officers returned fire, resulting in Hamlin's death at the scene, and a firearm was recovered.
- Two officers were struck by gunfire above the neck and were initially in critical condition following the incident.
- Both officers, one with 13 years of service and another with six months, were treated and released from hospital by Saturday, now in a stable condition.