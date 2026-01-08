New law to tackle online flashing as one in three girls sent unsolicited sexual image
A new law has come into force, legally mandating social media and dating platforms to proactively detect and prevent unsolicited nude images, known as cyberflashing, from reaching users.
Cyberflashing is now a priority offence under the Online Safety Act, placing greater responsibility on tech firms to take preventative action against this "vile crime".
Platforms failing to comply with the new legislation could face substantial fines, potentially up to 10 per cent of their global revenue, or even have their services blocked across the UK.
The government highlighted that one in three teenage girls have received unsolicited sexual images, framing this as part of a broader commitment to combat online abuse and halve violence against women and girls.
Communications watchdog Ofcom will consult on new codes of practice, expecting platforms to implement automated detection systems and stricter content policies to protect users.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in