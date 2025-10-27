Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cyclone Montha set to hammer India’s coast as 50,000 evacuated

Heavy rain and 100mph winds are set to lash eastern India
Heavy rain and 100mph winds are set to lash eastern India (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Cyclone Montha is forecast to lash India's eastern coastal states, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with strong winds and heavy rains.
  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclone will intensify into a severe storm by Tuesday and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October.
  • At least 50,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps, and officials have cancelled emergency staff holidays and ordered school closures in coastal areas.
  • The cyclonic storm is anticipated to affect approximately 3.9 million people in Andhra Pradesh, with sustained wind speeds of 90-100kmph.
  • Disaster teams have been deployed to move families from low-lying areas, and security measures, including deploying personnel at beaches, are in place.

