D4vd ‘identified as suspect’ in case of teen body found in his Tesla

  • Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is considered a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to reports.
  • Hernandez's body was discovered in early September in the boot of a Tesla registered to D4vd, found in a Los Angeles impound lot.
  • Reports indicate D4vd has not been cooperative with police investigating the case, although he has not been formally charged.
  • Hernandez was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, and her family stated she knew D4vd and was going to a movie with him.
  • The cause of Hernandez's death remains undetermined, and police previously raided D4vd's Hollywood Hills home as part of the investigation.
