Dalai Lama forced to deny ever meeting paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

  • The Dalai Lama has denied ever meeting paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, following his name appearing over 150 times in recently released Epstein files.
  • His office issued a statement on Sunday in response to social media posts attempting to link the spiritual leader with Epstein.
  • Correspondence from 2015 within the files shows Epstein discussing plans to arrange a dinner with the Dalai Lama, potentially alongside Noam Chomsky and Woody Allen.
  • The Dalai Lama's office unequivocally confirmed that he has never met Epstein nor authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on his behalf.
  • The 90-year-old spiritual leader is not accused of any wrongdoing despite the numerous references in the documents.
