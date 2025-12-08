What to know about the eyesight condition Dame Judi Dench suffers from
- Dame Judi Dench has openly discussed her worsening age-related macular degeneration (AMD), describing her declining vision as "crushing" and noting she can no longer see the television.
- Clinical adviser Denise Voon explains there are two main types of AMD: dry AMD, which is more common and slow-progressing, and wet AMD, which is less common but causes rapid vision loss due to leaking blood vessels.
- Key risk factors for AMD include age, family history, obesity, an unhealthy diet, and most significantly, smoking.
- Common symptoms of AMD include distorted or bent straight lines, smudges in central vision, increased sensitivity to bright lights, and faded colours, with central vision loss making tasks like reading and recognising faces difficult.
- Regular optometrist check-ups are crucial for early detection, as wet AMD can be treated with injections to prevent scarring, while there is currently no formal NHS treatment for dry AMD, though lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and a healthy diet can help manage the condition.