Dan Bongino was made ‘co-deputy’ at FBI before deciding to resign

Trump appears to confirm FBI deputy Bongino is resigning to return to podcasting
  • Dan Bongino announced his departure from his role as FBI deputy director in a post on X Wednesday, concluding a brief period in the bureau's second-highest position.
  • “I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” he wrote. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”
  • Before he confirmed he was leaving, President Donald Trump said, “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”
  • Bongino's tenure had reportedly been under scrutiny since July following an alleged disagreement with Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files. In August, Andrew Bailey was appointed as a "co-deputy director," leading to Bongino sharing his responsibilities, although the White House denied any internal division at the time.
  • Before his FBI role, Bongino served as an NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, later establishing a media career that included "The Dan Bongino Show" and a program on Fox News.
