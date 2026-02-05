Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Dan Thomas? Former Tory named head of Reform UK in Wales

'This is the biggest scandal in British politics for over a century', says Farage
  • Nigel Farage has unveiled Dan Thomas, a former Conservative council leader, as the leader of Reform UK in Wales ahead of the Senedd elections in May.
  • Thomas, who previously led Barnet Council and defected from the Conservatives last June, was introduced by Farage as being "battle hardened" and someone who loves Wales.
  • Speaking at the event, Thomas declared that Wales is "broken" and needs Reform, framing the upcoming election as a "last chance" to break the mould.
  • He criticised houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and linked the housing crisis to "uncontrolled immigration," also vowing to scrap the Welsh Government's controversial 20mph speed limit.
  • Rival parties, including Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru, and the Welsh Liberal Democrats, criticised the appointment, calling Thomas Nigel Farage's "puppet" or "lapdog" and questioning his Welsh credentials.
