Danone recalls more baby formula over toxic poisoning fears – full list of products
- Food giant Danone has recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula due to the possible presence of cereulide toxin.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged parents to check their products for contamination, which can cause stomach cramps and vomiting.
- This action follows over 30 reports of children experiencing symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.
- The contamination was traced to a shared, third-party ingredient supplier, which both companies have confirmed they are no longer using.
- The latest recall issued by the FSA includes Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Hungry; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk pre-measured tabs; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk pre-measured tabs; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Hungry, and Cow & Gate Anti Reflux.
